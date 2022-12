New Suit - Contract

American Financial Group, a property and casualty insurance company, sued Mediterranean Shipping Company Inc. Friday in California Northern District Court arising from damaged ocean cargo. The court action, brought by Gibson, Robb & Lindh, seeks $46,321 for an allegedly damaged shipment of walnuts. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07823, Great American Insurance Company v. Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 4:23 PM