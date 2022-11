New Suit

Great American Insurance Company, a subsidiary of American Financial Group, sued Lexington Insurance Company Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kroger, Gardis & Regas, seeks a declaration as to the rights of American and Lexington to over $4 million awarded by an arbitration panel. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00345, Great American Insurance Company v. Lexington Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 3:20 PM