New Suit - Insurance

Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Martin Disiere Jefferson & Wisdom, targets L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction in connection with underlying commercial liability claims. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00094, Great American Insurance Company v. L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction, Ltd.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Great American Insurance Company

Martin Disiere Jefferson Wisdom

defendants

L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction, Ltd.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute