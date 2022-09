New Suit - Contract

Great American Insurance, a subsidiary of American Financial, filed a negligence lawsuit against Evergreen Shipping on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gibson Robb & Lindh, brings subrogation claims over allegedly damaged cargo. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-05594, Great American Insurance Co. v. Evergreen Shipping Agency (America) Corp. et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 6:51 PM