New Suit - Contract

American Financial Group, a property and casualty insurance company, sued Evergreen Marine Corp. and Evergreen Shipping Agency Thursday in California Northern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The court action, for the alleged damage of cargo, was brought by Gibson Robb & Lindh. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05594, Great American Insurance Company v. Evergreen Shipping Agency (America) Corporation et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 4:56 PM