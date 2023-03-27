New Suit - Contract

Great American Insurance sued DJR Inc., doing business as Encore Mechanical, and Dale J. Reeves Monday in Texas Western District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Clark Hill, contends that the defendants are required to indemnify Great American for costs and expenses incurred as a result of issuing bonds to the defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00332, Great American Insurance Company v. Djr, Inc., d/b/a Encore Mechanical et al.

