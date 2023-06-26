New Suit - Insurance

Great American Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Decatur Industrial Electric Inc. and Jermale Murphy Monday in Illinois Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Jones, Lemon & Graham, seeks a declaration that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02138, Great American Insurance Co. v. Decatur Industrial Electric Inc.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 8:02 PM

Great American Insurance Company

Jones Lemon & Graham LLP

Decatur Industrial Electric Inc

Jermale Murphy

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute