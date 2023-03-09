New Suit - Contract

Crown Heat Bed Bug Eliminators and Julius Bey were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by McLaughlin & Stern on behalf of Great American Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over property damage allegedly caused by the defendants' high-heat bed bug elimination system. According to the complaint, the system set off a sprinkler head and caused nearly $1 million in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00319, Great American Insurance Co. v. Crown Heat Bed Bug Eliminators et al.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 3:00 PM