New Suit - Contract

Great American Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Burt Lewis Inc., Joseph Stark and Katrina Stark on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of T. Scott Leo, seeks indemnification under a surety bond for allegedly undelivered shipments of butter. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01688, Great American Insurance Co. v. Burt Lewis Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Great American Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of T. Scott Leo, P.C.

defendants

Burt Lewis, Inc

Joseph Stark

Katrina Stark

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract