New Suit

Great American Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blue Seas Fresh Fish and other defendants on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Great American has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants for a sunken boat. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60214, Great American Insurance Co. v. Blue Seas Fresh Fish LLC et al.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 5:01 PM