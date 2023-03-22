Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court targeting AlphaTec Corp. and other defendants in connection with a dispute over a performance bond. The lawsuit, filed by Etcheverry Harrison LLP, centers on an agreement between third party BEC Group Services as general contractor and AlphaTec as subcontractor on a school renovation project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21140, Great American Insurance Company v. AlphaTec Corp. et al.
Insurance
March 22, 2023, 8:23 PM