Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Russell Mirkovich & Morrow on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against transportation and logistics company Hapag-Lloyd to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of Great American Insurance, brings subrogation claims over a damaged shipment of mochi ice cream. The case is 3:22-cv-07070, Great American Insurance Co. of New York v. Hapag-Lloyd (America) LLC et al.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 8:40 PM