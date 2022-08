New Suit - Contract

Great American Insurance, a subsidiary of American Financial, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against shipping company Evergreen on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which brings subrogation claims based on property damage, was brought by Gibson Robb & Lindh. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04865, Great American Insurance Co. of New York v. Evergreen Shipping Agency (America) Corp. et al.

August 25, 2022