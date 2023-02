Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Zebra Technologies, a supply-chain technology provider, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly defective barcode printer, was filed by Gauntt, Koen, Binney & Kidd on behalf of Great American Insurance. The case is 3:23-cv-00047, Great American Insurance Company Of New York v. Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Technology

February 16, 2023, 3:54 PM