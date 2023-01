New Suit

Great American Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sparta Insurance on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Ruggeri Parks Weinberg, seeks a declaration that two insurance policies issued to the plaintiff were not novated to Pennsylvania Insurance. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00657, Great American Insurance Co. et al. v. Sparta Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 2:51 PM