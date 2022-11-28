New Suit

Great American Insurance Company, as subrogee of Gregory Buscone and Megan Buscone sued Cape Cod Mechanical Systems Inc., JR Welch Plumbing & Heating Inc. and Mitchell Construction Group Inc. Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit, over water damage arising from the negligent installation of a toilet unit, was brought by McLaughlin & Stern. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-40135, Great American Insurance Company et al v. Cape Cod Mechanical Systems, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 11:21 AM