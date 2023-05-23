New Suit

Great American E&S Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Daily Harvest Inc. on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit arises from a wave of litigation against Daily Harvest after a recall of the company's contaminated French Lentil & Leek crumbles. The suit, brought by Stewart Smith, seeks a declaration that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant because the crumbles are made with tara protein flour, which is not an approved food additive or a Generally-Recognized-as-Safe substance. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04274, Great American E&S Insurance Co. v. Daily Harvest Inc.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 7:59 PM

