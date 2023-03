Removed To Federal Court

Sutter O'Connell Co. and Spicer Rudstrom PLLC on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against Daimler Truck North America and Premier Truck Group of Knoxville to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning claims of a vehicle fire, was filed by attorney David L. Cooper on behalf of Burra Logistics and Great American Assurance. The case is 3:23-cv-00106, Great American Assurance et al v. Atc Knoxville LLC et al.

Automotive

March 24, 2023, 6:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Burra Logistics LLC

Great American Assurance

defendants

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC

Atc Knoxville LLC

J. Britt Phillips

defendant counsels

Sutter, O'Connell Co(brentwood)

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product