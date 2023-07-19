New Suit

Great American Assurance Co., a subsidiary of American Financial Group, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, brought by McMickle, Kurey & Branch against Palmetto Transport Inc. and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify a policyholder in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22698, Great American Assurance Company v. Barrios et al.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Great American Assurance Company

Plaintiffs

Mcmickle, Kurey , Branch, LLP

defendants

Alexander Monsalve

Joziel Barrios

Palmetto Transport, Inc.

Ricardo Valdes

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute