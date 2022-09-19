New Suit

American Financial subsidiary Great American Alliance Insurance sued Second Act Sleep Products LLC and Visionary Sleep LLC Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Clyde & Co., accuses the defendants of failing to pay Great American nearly $200,000 in premium and deductible payments that Great American has invoiced to the defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05085, Great American Alliance Insurance Company v. Visionary Sleep, LLC et al.

September 19, 2022, 5:03 PM