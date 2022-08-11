New Suit

American Financial subsidiary Great American Alliance sued Village Gardens HOA and other defendants Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Wilson Elser, seeks to rescind umbrella policies issued to the defendants for allegedly misrepresenting that all fire protection systems were up to code and functioning as intended. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01502, Great American Alliance Insurance Company v. Village Gardens HOA et al.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 4:52 PM