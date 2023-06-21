New Suit

The Great American Alliance Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Midtown Village Owners Association Inc. and Karla Lemon in South Carolina District Court on Wednesday. The court case, filed by Copeland, Stair, Valz & Lovell, seeks a declaration that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02847, Great American Alliance Insurance Company v. Midtown Village Owners Association Inc.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Great American Alliance Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Copeland Stair Valz And Lovell

Costa Honeycutt

defendants

Karla Lemon

Midtown Village Owners Association Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute