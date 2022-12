New Suit

Great American Alliance Insurance Company, as subrogee of Bluewater Villas Homeowners Association Inc., sued Four of a Kind Services Tuesday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Wilson Elser, seeks to recover $800,000 in subrogation costs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04617, Great American Alliance Insurance Company v. Four of a Kind Services LLC.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 4:37 AM