Who Got The Work

Matthew Gomes of Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial has entered an appearance for Valor Brands, d/b/a Ontex, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Aug. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Janessa Grayson, who contends that she was subjected to pay inequality based on her race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:22-cv-03466, Grayson v. Valor Brands, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 10, 2022, 6:53 AM