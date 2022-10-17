New Suit - Consumer Class Action

BMW of North America and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft AG were hit with a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Squitieri & Fearon, contends that certain BMW vehicles produced in 2013 to the present have 3G wireless components which are no longer operational despite misrepresentations to the contrary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06103, Grayson v. BMW Of North America LLC et al.

Automotive

October 17, 2022, 2:09 PM