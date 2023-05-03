New Suit - CERCLA

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed an environmental lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Graymor Properties LLC. The suit seeks CERCLA cleanup costs from defendants Battery Properties Inc. and CMW International that were incurred by Graymor Properties in responding to the release of hazardous substances at a factory that pose a risk to human health and the environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00754, Graymor Properties LLC v. Battery Properties, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 03, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Graymor Properties LLC

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Battery Properties, Inc.

Cmw International, LLC

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws