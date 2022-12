Who Got The Work

Reese E. Wade of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Brett George, Just One Dime Coaching LLC and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 28 in Texas Western District Court by the Minns Law Firm on behalf of Patrice Gray. The defendants are also represented by Susman Godfrey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-01105, Gray v. Just One Dime Coaching, LLC et al.

Texas

December 12, 2022, 4:18 PM