Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snellings, Breard, Sartor, Inabnett & Trascher on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by LaJuan Gray. The case is 3:23-cv-00564, Gray v. JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

LaJuan Gray

defendants

J P Morgan Chase Bank

defendant counsels

Snellings Breard Et Al

nature of claim: 890/