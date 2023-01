Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Austill Lewis Pipkin & Maddox on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit,filed by Enzor & Maniscalco, brings premises liability claims on behalf of a store patron. The case is 1:23-cv-00020, Gray v. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 06, 2023, 8:08 PM