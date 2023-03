Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services Inc. to Arizona District Court. The suit, pertaining to short-term disability benefits, was filed by Barry Kirschner Law on behalf of Arletta Gray. The case is 4:23-cv-00135, Gray v. Cbiz Benefits & Insurance Services Incorporated.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Arletta Gray

Plaintiffs

Barry Kirschner Law LLC

defendants

Cbiz Benefits & Insurance Services Incorporated

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches