Who Got The Work

William Brendan Murphy of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Amazon in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se by Michele R. Gray on Aug. 23 in Washington Western District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour, is 2:22-cv-01177, Gray v. Amazon.

Washington

October 07, 2022, 7:02 AM