New Suit

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company was sued Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, for underinsured motorist and personal injury protection benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Dennis Spurling PLLC on behalf of Byron Gray. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00152, Gray v. Allstate Fire And Casualty Insurance Company.