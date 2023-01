Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Aldi to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Close Hitchcock on behalf of Ebony Gray, who was allegedly demoted for requesting FMLA leave to care for her daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, Gray v. Aldi (Indiana) LP.

Indiana

January 05, 2023, 3:00 PM