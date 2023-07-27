New Suit - Trademark, Cybersquatting

Baker & Hostetler filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of cryptocurrency data mining company Gray Matter Holdings and its subsidiary Gray Data. The suit targets former Gray Matter contractor Matthew Kluger and former employee Anthony Davian for allegedly altering the defendant's site to redirect users to the infringing domain GoGrayMatter.com and creating an entity under the name 'Gray Matter Advisors.' Davian is also currently being targeted in a suit filed by Gray Matter's CEO in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for alleged self-dealing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01470, Gray Data Inc et al v. davian et al.

July 27, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Gray Data Inc

Gray Matter Holdings

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

anthony davian

Matthew Kluger

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims