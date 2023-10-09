Gray Area: Courts Grapple With Justices Religious Accommodat...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court's new, higher standard for when employers are exempt from providing workplace religious accommodations has opened up a host of questions with which lower courts are beginning to grapple. Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice should have accommodated a correctional officer who refused to cut his beard for religious reasons. It appears to be the first federal appellate ruling analyzing the high court's June decision in "Groff v. DeJoy," where the justices said companies must show an accommodation would impose unduly burdensome, "substantial increased costs," instead of more minimal costs, to avoid a lawsuit under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

October 09, 2023, 5:25 PM

nature of claim: /