New Suit - Class Action

Trumbull Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services, was hit with an insurance class action Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit contends that Trumbull withholds the cost of labor to be incurred when calculating actual cash value payment obligations for structural property losses. The court action was brought by Hassett & George; McWherter Scott & Bobbitt; Snodgrass Law; and attorney Erik Peterson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00160, Grawe et al v. Trumbull Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 6:15 PM