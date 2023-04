New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, was slapped with a data breach class action Friday in Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Lyon Firm in connection with a mid-January data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00201, Gravitt v. Yum! Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 21, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Gravitt

Plaintiffs

The Lyon Firm

Whitfield Coleman Montoya, PLLC

Milberg Coleman Phillps Grossman PLLC

defendants

Yum! Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct