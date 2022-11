Who Got The Work

Ronald W. Flowers Jr. and Gabriell M. Jeffreys of Burr & Forman have stepped in to defend Matsu Alabama Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 13 in Alabama Northern District Court by Mastando & Artrip on behalf of Edgar Gravitt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:22-cv-01317, Gravitt v. Matsu Alabama Inc.

Alabama

November 14, 2022, 4:17 AM