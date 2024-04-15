Sara M. Turner of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Choice Hotels International in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. The case was filed March 1 in Massachusetts District Court by Justice Law Collaborative on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly subjected to sex trafficking at the defendants' hotels. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:24-cv-10532, Graves v. Red Roof Inn, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 15, 2024, 9:46 AM