Who Got The Work

Sara M. Turner of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Choice Hotels International in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. The case was filed March 1 in Massachusetts District Court by Justice Law Collaborative on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly subjected to sex trafficking at the defendants' hotels. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:24-cv-10532, Graves v. Red Roof Inn, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 15, 2024, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Asia Graves

Plaintiffs

Justice Law Collaborative, LLC

defendants

Marriott International, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Choice Hotels International Inc.,

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.

Ihg Franchising LLC

Red Roof Inn, Inc.

defendant counsels

ArentFox Schiff

DLA Piper

Tucker Ellis

Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthol Peisch & Rford, LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Coughlin Betke LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims