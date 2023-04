Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Estes Thorne & Carr on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against MetLife and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, seeking to recover life insurance benefits, was filed by Graves Law on behalf of Adrianne Archer Graves. The case is 4:23-cv-01447, Graves v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Adrianne Archer Graves

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Christopher McAtamney

Marilyn Howick

defendant counsels

Estes Thorne & Carr PLLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations