Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against ACIST Medical Systems to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Cobble Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that he was terminated after being denied a religious accommodation amid mandatory COVID vaccinations for employees. The case is 2:22-cv-00159, Graves v. ACIST Medical Systems, Inc.

Tennessee

December 27, 2022, 5:54 PM