New Suit - Employment

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Office of Jason H. Coffman and Barnes Law on behalf of a former solutions instructor who claims that he was terminated after requesting a religious accommodation from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00888, Graves v. 3M Company.