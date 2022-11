New Suit - Patent

Home Depot was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Gravel Rating Systems LLC, asserts a single patent related to the storage of user comments and ratings on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00995, Gravel Rating Systems LLC v. The Home Depot, Inc.