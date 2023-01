New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Trader Joe's was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP, is part of a string of cases that accuse Trader Joe's of failing to disclose to consumers that its store brand dark chocolate bar contains unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00093, Grausz v. Trader Joe's Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 06, 2023, 7:58 PM