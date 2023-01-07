New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hershey was hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Southern District Court over the company's dark chocolate products. The suit, which is a part of a string of cases stemming from the December 2022 report by Consumer Reports, contends that certain Hershey dark chocolate products contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. The complaint was filed by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00028, Grausz v. The Hershey Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 07, 2023, 8:54 PM