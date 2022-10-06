Who Got The Work

Srikanth K. Reddy and Kate E. MacLeman of Goodwin Procter have stepped in as defense counsel to restaurant management software company Toast Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit concerning technologies used to address the tracking, management, and distribution of gratuities. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Arrowood LLP and Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Gratuity Solutions LLC and Gratuity LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:22-cv-11539, Gratuity Solutions LLC et al. v. Toast Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 06, 2022, 9:36 AM