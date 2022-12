Who Got The Work

Kimberly A. Holdiman of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for UPS in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 18 in Washington Eastern District Court by Shishido Taren Goldsworthy PLLC on behalf of Tahvio Gratton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, is 1:22-cv-03149, Gratton v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 03, 2022, 11:19 AM