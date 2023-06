Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones P.C. on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims due to the alleged bursting of a water line, was filed by Naman, Howell, Smith and Lee on behalf of Gratr Interests Ltd. The case is 5:23-cv-00760, Gratr Interests, Ltd. v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Gratr Interests, Ltd.

defendants

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute