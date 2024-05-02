Airina L. Rodrigues and Sarah K. Dewar of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck have stepped in as defense counsel to JB7 LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 11 in Iowa Southern District Court by Sherman & Howard; the Law Office of Scott L. Long; and the Law Offices of Daniel W. Roberts on behalf of vitamin and supplement company Energique and parent company Grato Holdings, seeks to enjoin the defendant from selling products under the brand name 'Physician's Choice.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen H. Locher, is 1:24-cv-00009, Grato Holdings, Inc. et al v. JB7, LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 02, 2024, 10:24 AM