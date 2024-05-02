Who Got The Work

Airina L. Rodrigues and Sarah K. Dewar of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck have stepped in as defense counsel to JB7 LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 11 in Iowa Southern District Court by Sherman & Howard; the Law Office of Scott L. Long; and the Law Offices of Daniel W. Roberts on behalf of vitamin and supplement company Energique and parent company Grato Holdings, seeks to enjoin the defendant from selling products under the brand name 'Physician's Choice.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen H. Locher, is 1:24-cv-00009, Grato Holdings, Inc. et al v. JB7, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2024, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Energique, Inc.

Grato Holdings, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Long & Gilliam

Law Offices Of Daniel W. Roberts

Sherman & Howard

defendants

JB7, LLC

defendant counsels

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Brown Winick Graves Gross Baskerville Schoenebaum

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims