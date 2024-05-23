Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Nicholas A. Restauri has entered an appearance for Tesla in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Goldberg Segalla and the Folio Law Group on behalf of Graphite Charging Co., asserts two patents related to the charging process of an electric vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-02717, Graphite Charging Company LLC v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 23, 2024, 12:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Graphite Charging Company LLC

Plaintiffs

Goldberg Segalla

Folio Law Group PLLC

Law Offices Of Seth W. Wiener

defendants

Tesla Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims