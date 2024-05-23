Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Nicholas A. Restauri has entered an appearance for Tesla in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Goldberg Segalla and the Folio Law Group on behalf of Graphite Charging Co., asserts two patents related to the charging process of an electric vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-02717, Graphite Charging Company LLC v. Tesla, Inc.
Automotive
May 23, 2024, 12:55 AM